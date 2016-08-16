Azerbaijan extradites person accused of selling drugs to Kazakhstan

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan extradited person accused of selling drugs to Kazakhstan.

Report informs referring to the press service of the prosecutor's office in Kazakhstan, Arif Ahmadov was extradited from Azerbaijan for subjection to criminal liability. A man was suspected of the fact that he was involved in a group of persons which illegally purchased and stored drugs for the purpose of selling it later on a large scale.

The decision about extradition of Ahmadov was made in July by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office as requested by Khazakstan.