 Top
    Close photo mode

    Car of ATV channel stoned, driver beaten in Nardaran - PHOTO

    Some persons wanted to attack vehicle of Report Information Agency

    Some persons wanted to attack vehicle of Report Information Agency

    Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Protest is held in Nardaran Settlement of Baku city.

    Report's correspondent informs, some persons attacked vehicle of 'Azad Azerbaycan' (ATV) coming to settlement for recording. Vehicle was stoned, driver beaten.

    Some persons wanted to attack vehicle of Report Information Agency. But driver Mushfig Novruzov may leave area.

    Azerbaijani law-enforcement agencies carried out operation in Nardaran Settlement of Baku city. During operation police was shot. Information spread regarding 3 dead, including 2 policemen. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi