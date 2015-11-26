Car of ATV channel stoned, driver beaten in Nardaran - PHOTO

Some persons wanted to attack vehicle of Report Information Agency

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Protest is held in Nardaran Settlement of Baku city.

Report's correspondent informs, some persons attacked vehicle of 'Azad Azerbaycan' (ATV) coming to settlement for recording. Vehicle was stoned, driver beaten.

Some persons wanted to attack vehicle of Report Information Agency. But driver Mushfig Novruzov may leave area.

Azerbaijani law-enforcement agencies carried out operation in Nardaran Settlement of Baku city. During operation police was shot. Information spread regarding 3 dead, including 2 policemen.