    Attempt of passing “Turkcell” calling card to Russian citizen in prison prevented

    The wife intended to pass a mobile phone to his husband in prison

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The attempt of passing a mobile phone to Prison Service #3 was prevented. Report informs referring to the Public Relations Department of Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service, a “Samsung Duos” mobile phone and 3 calling cards -“Megafon”, “Beeline” and "Turkcell” hidden in plastic pocket were revealed and taken when inspecting a parcel brought to Russian citizen prisoner Elbrus Esedullakhovich Karibov arrested under Article 208.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation by his wife Amina Olegovna Sasikova.

    The investigation is underway.

