The investigation is underway.
Attempt of passing “Turkcell” calling card to Russian citizen in prison prevented
Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The attempt of passing a mobile phone to Prison Service #3 was prevented. Report informs referring to the Public Relations Department of Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service, a “Samsung Duos” mobile phone and 3 calling cards -“Megafon”, “Beeline” and "Turkcell” hidden in plastic pocket were revealed and taken when inspecting a parcel brought to Russian citizen prisoner Elbrus Esedullakhovich Karibov arrested under Article 208.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation by his wife Amina Olegovna Sasikova.
Valeh DadaşovNews Author
