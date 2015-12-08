Arrested MNS general accused with 9 articles of Azerbaijani Criminal Code

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Charges brought against the former Chief of Main Directorate for Combating Transnational Economic Crime (MDCTEC) of Ministry of National Security (MNS), Major General Subahir Gurbanov, has revealed.

Report informs, in accordance with official charge, S.Gurbanov established criminal gang after his appointment to Chief of MNS MDCTEC.

Gang led by him menaced officials, businessmen, people of different positions with illegal imprisonment and used force against them. In accordance with charge, it was main activity of gang, led by S.Gurbanov.

Therefore, criminal case under 9 articles of Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan launched against Major General S.Gurbanov, for whom 4 months preventive measure chosen.