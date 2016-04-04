Armenians shot residential areas, fire occurred in several houses - PHOTO - VIDEO

Tartar. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians continue firing on Azerbaijani frontline settlements.

Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency informs that last night residential settlements of Tartar district subjected to fire of heavy artillery. As a result, several shells fell in Garagoyunlu village of the region. Grad missile fell on the house settled by village resident Mirza Rahimov and destroyed the house. No injured as the owners were in the fields.

Report was told by Deputy Chairman of Tartar Region Emergency Situations Commission (ESC) Ilgar Musayev, Garagoyunlu village seriously damaged as a result of fire of heavy artillery by Armenians: 'The village's power facilities, communication lines seriously damaged. Gas pipes of the village caused damage. As a result of grad shelling to the private houses, fire occurred in severla houses'. I.Musayev added Gapanli village of Tartar region subjected to fire and high voltage power lines destroyed.