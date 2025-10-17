Armenian citizens' anti-Azerbaijan statements under judicial scrutiny in Baku

The hearing of the criminal case concerning Armenian citizens of the Republic of Armenia-Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others-accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, seizure of power by force, its retention by force, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on October 17.

According to Report, the hearing took place at the Baku Military Court with judges Zeynal Aghayev (chair), Jamal Ramazanov, and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova) on the panel. Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter in the language they understood, as well as lawyers for their defense.

The session was attended by the accused, their defense lawyers, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state accusation.

First, Judge Zeynal Aghayev stated that a group of persons recognized as victims had submitted an appeal to the court indicating that, for valid reasons, they could not participate in the hearing, confirmed the statements they had given during the preliminary investigation, and requested that these statements be read out at the session.

The parties did not object to the reading of these victims' statements from the preliminary investigation.

Aghayev said that these statements would be read out at subsequent sessions.

The court session then continued with the reading of documents.

Specifically, documents based on interviews given by the accused-Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others-to various internet information resources, statements made during meetings, and social media posts were examined.

According to the documents, these interviews, statements, speeches, and posts contained calls that incited ethnic, national, and religious hostility among peoples, statements against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, other criminal content, as well as calls for war and terrorism.

After the announcement of the documents, the presiding judge gave the accused the floor to comment on the documents.

Accused Mnatsakanyan spoke, requesting that the interview he gave to an Armenian journalist at Jidir Duzu be re-examined.

Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for Defense of the State Prosecution at the General Prosecutor"s Office, stated that the interview had been shown at one of the previous court sessions during the questioning of the accused, and that Levon Mnatsakanyan had responded to prosecutors' questions regarding it. He emphasized that when the interview was examined during that session, Levon Mnatsakanyan expressed his opinions on the parts he disagreed with, which was recorded in the session protocol. The prosecutor defending the state accusation stated that there was no need to re-examine the evidence and requested the court to take note of this.

Afterwards, Judge Zeynal Aghayev read out the part of the session protocol in which Levon Mnatsakanyan expressed his disagreement regarding the video interview.

Then the accused Ishkhanyan addressed the court, stating that he was given the opportunity to watch the video of an interview with the former Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, Manvel Grigoryan.

It should be noted that Ishkhanyan had previously requested in a court session that the video be loaded onto the tablet provided to the accused.

Ishkhanyan also requested to review a copy of a confidential document signed by "the deputy chief of staff of the army" of the so-called regime, Kamo Vardanyan.

A copy of the order was provided to the accused for review.

In addition, the accused Davit Ishkhanyan and David Babayan stated that they did not agree with many details indicated in the announced documents.

Ghukasyan requested that he be allowed to comment on the announced documents at the next court session.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev stated that the request would be taken into account.

The court proceedings will continue on October 20.