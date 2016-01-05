Advocates asked court to involve Rasim Aliyev's physicians to investigation again

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today court on criminal case of Elshan Ismayilov, Jamal Mammadov, Arif Aliyev, Kanan Madatov and Samir Mustafayev, accused of beating and killing Rasim Aliyev, reporter of ann.tv website started in Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Report informs, biographical information of accused persons specified in the hearing presided by judge Eldar Ismayilov.

Advocates of legal successor of Rasim Aliyev - Asabali Mustafayev and Fariz Namazli made to petitions before court. In the first petition they asked to return of case to investigation and in the second to involve physicians, examined and treated Rasim Aliyev to investigation. In addition, advocates protested separate execution of criminal case on accusation of Javid Huseynov, former captain of 'Gabala' FC. In second petition, they asked all witnesses to testify in the court.

Court has not remedied first petition, second petition kept unheard.

Hearing will continue on January 12.