Some village roads frozen in Guba district - PHOTOS

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Snowfall since last day in Guba district of Azerbaijan has caused some difficulties.

Report informs, however, 3-5 cm of snow fell in the regional center, 40-45 cm fell in the villages located at an altitude of 1,500 meters above sea level.

Traffic movement is difficult due to icy roads to mountain and foothill villages of Guba.

Notably, roads to Guba-Gonagkend, Sohub, Adur, Khaltan, Budug , Zeyid and Guba-Khinalig has iced up and traffic is dangerous on that direction.