A mortar shell found in Ganja city of Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has received information from the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on August 31 regarding reveal of shell in the yard area in Nariman Narimanov Street, Kapaz district, Ganja city.

Report informs citing ANAMA.

According to information, special mobile riot operation group immediately sent to the area.

Specialists of the agency checked the yard of the building No. 4 in the area, one 82-mm mortar shell (OF-832) was detected, taken to the central destruction territory of the agency, as a result surface area of 50 square meters was checked.