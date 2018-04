Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ An accident occurred in Khatai district of the capital.

Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a man fell from the fourth floor of a five-storey house. To rescue the victim, the rescue officers were involved at the scene.

Necessary assistance provided for the citizen, then rescue officers handed him over to the doctors. The operation ended at 06:21. Baku time.