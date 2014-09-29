6-point earthquake hits Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ 3-4-point earthquake was felt in some regions of Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Republican Seismological Service Centre of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences.

The 5-point earthquake was recorded 22 km to the north-east from Gabala city at 06:38 a.m.(local time)

The earthquake’s epicenter was 6 points.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 occurred at a depth of 12 km.

There were no human casualties.