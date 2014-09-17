3 employees of the Prosecutor's Office dismissed for violating legislation in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ The three employees of the Prosecutor's Office were dismissed in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office. During the investigation process carried out by the Prosecutor General’s Office, it was found out that the employees of Prosecutor's Office of Narimanov violated the demands of orders of the Criminal Procedure Code and the General Prosecutor's Office during discharging their duties. They committed red tape during investigation, avoided to demonstrate necessary principality for detailed, full and objective investigation of the case, rejected commencement of criminal proceedings without grounds and consideration of citizens’ appeals timely and thoroughly.

Narimanov district’s prosecutor Fikret Mammadov, deputy prosecutor Javid Guliyev and prosecutor’s assistant Samir Mammadov were dismissed by appropriate order of the General Prosecutor’s Office, upon the appeal made by Baku resident Ramazan Salimov on seizure of a large amount of his money defrauded by former judge of Baku Court on Grave Crimes Hasan Aliyev, as they committed acts incompatible with the prosecutor’s duties as well as negligently failed to conduct the proceedings of investigation on the criminal cases and materials and grossly violated the service discipline.