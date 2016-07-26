3 employees of Military Prosecutor's Office brought to disciplinary responsibility

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ During first 6 months of this year, 13 employees of Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office have been awarded for bravery under the military prosecutor's order.

Report informs, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Military Prosecutor, Justice Lieutenant General Khanlar Valiyev said addressing a board meeting.

According to him, 19 employees, distinguished with service activities, encouraged under the order of the prosecutor general, 27 of the military prosecutor. 5 employees promoted under military prosecutor's order, 3 brought to disciplinary responsibility. Also 34 employees of the Military Prosecutor's Office awarded various medals.