X social media loses 77% of its market share in Azerbaijan

In October 2025, Instagram's share in Azerbaijan's social media market across all platforms (on computers, mobile phones, and tablets) was 35.77%, Report informs, citing Statcounter.

This is 15.46 percentage points higher than in September and 2.91 percentage points lower in October 2024.

Second-placed Facebook saw its market share decrease by 4.37 percentage points monthly, while increasing by 7.86 percentage points annually to 28.33%.

Third-placed YouTube saw its market share increase by 7.19 percentage points compared to September and by 9.43 percentage points compared to October 2024, to 20.49%.

Next up on the list is Pinterest, which posted a 0.67 percentage point growth in market share compared to the previous month and an 11.6 percentage point drop year-on-year to 7.76%.

X closes the top five with a 5.24% market share. The social network's market share decreased by 18.01 percentage points compared to September and fell by 0.27 percentage points compared to October of last year. Thus, its market share dropped by 77% during the month.