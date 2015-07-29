Windows 10 arrives of users

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Microsoft launched the operating system (OS) Windows 10, which has created new opportunities for work and leisure: it responds to gestures and voice can chat with a user, tell an anecdote or even sing, and monitor internal regulations of user.

Report, informs referring to RIA "Novosti", in Windows 10, a new Internet browser Microsoft Edge, the successor to the Internet Explorer.

Effectively, users get to experience the wonders of Windows 10 without having to venture through the Windows 10 upgrade process like other users. Strictly speaking, this deal is really for users with PCs so old that they don’t meet the requirements of Windows 10 or owners of PCs with Windows XP an Windows Vista installed. The free Windows 10 upgrade offer is only for PCs running Windows 7 or Windows 8.1.

As with most Windows releases, the selection of PCs loaded with the operating system is limited in scope.