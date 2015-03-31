​Visit of Belarusian Minister of Communications in Azerbaijan started

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Communications and Informatization of Belarus Sergei Popkov arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, citing the press service of the Ministry of Communications and Informatization of Belarus , Mr. Popkov will meet with Azerbaijani Minister of Communications and High Ali Abbasov.

The delegations of the two countries will attend the bilateral meeting and discuss mutual cooperation in the field of communication and information technologies.

It is also expected to discuss the participation of Azerbaijani side in the international exhibition of technologies TIBO-2015 in Minsk.