US Launches Falcon 9 Rocket Carrying Turkmenistan’s First Satellite

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The satellite, developed by the state-owned Turkmenistan National Space Agency, will cover Europe, Central Asia and parts of Africa.

Report informs referring the information given by the Sputnik News, TurkmenAlem52E was initially set to be launched in March, but the launch was delayed amid an issue with the SpaceX rocket’s helium pressurization system.

The launch comes as Turkmenistan’s authorities are conducting a campaign to dismantle privately owned satellite dishes in the country, a move that has drawn criticism from international human rights groups.