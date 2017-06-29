US senators seek military ban on use of Kaspersky for military purposes

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. senators sought on Wednesday to ban cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab's products from use by the military because of fears the company is vulnerable to "Russian government influence," a day after the FBI interviewed several of its U.S. employees as part of a probe into its operations.

Report informs citing the Reuters, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who amended the spending bill to include the Kaspersky language, said in a statement that "ties between Kaspersky Lab and the Kremlin are very alarming."

A consensus in Congress and among Trump administration officials believed Kaspersky "cannot be trusted to protect critical infrastructure, particularly computer systems vital to our nation’s security," Shaheen said.