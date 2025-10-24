Turkic states plan to establish regional metrology organization

A regional metrology organization for Turkic states-TurkMET-is expected to be established in the near future, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said at the 2nd Meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation held in Baku, Report informs.

The secretary general stated that preparations are already underway: "Member states have submitted their proposals regarding the TurkMET charter, and we expect it to be signed soon. In parallel, at the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation among the standardization bodies of OTS member states has been drafted. Thanks to the constructive participation of all members, the document is nearly finalized. It marks a significant turning point in strengthening institutional cooperation, promoting mutual recognition, and advancing harmonization of standards across the Turkic region."

Omuraliev also highlighted notable progress in cooperation on space technologies among Turkic states-from the CubeSat project and Türkiye's training programs to Azerbaijan's work on establishing a legal framework for collaboration.

"The Turkish Space Research Academy, held this summer in Izmir and previously twice in Bursa, demonstrates how the next generation of scientific exchange can be inspired," the secretary general emphasized.