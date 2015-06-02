The next stage of Manchester United Summer Soccer School starts

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell - the first mobile operator and the leading mobile internet provider of Azerbaijan together with the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA) are announcing the start of training sessions of the third Manchester United Summer Soccer School.

Report was told in Bakcell, the main goal of the summer soccer school is to reveal young talents among children aged 8-12, who live in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan, and contribute to development of their football skills.

965 children have taken part in the selection process held in Ganja, Gakh, Khachmaz, Sumgayit and Baku. The selection rounds have been conducted by the coaches of AFFA’s “Elite Training” project and Mick Bennett – the head coach of Manchester United Soccer School.

34 kids who successfully pass the selection rounds are participating in training sessions, heldat “Bayil Arena” stadium of Baku on 1- 5 of June. The training sessions areguided by the coaches Garvey Louis and Ollieuz Christopher, delegated to Azerbaijan by the FC Manchester United.

At present, more than 80% of the graduates of our school represent promising clubs, while others receive a multitude of interesting offers. One of our graduates was named the best player in the U-13 League this year, and another participant is expected to be invited to the Turkish “Fenerbahçe” club. We are very fond of and pleased with the success of Azerbaijani children in the field of football”, says Maria Toycheva, Chief Marketing Officer of Bakcell.

General Secretary of AFFA Mr. Elkhan Mammadov said that, the presence of “Manchester United” is a brand well-known in Europe and all over the world in Azerbaijan, is a very positive and encouraging fact.