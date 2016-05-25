Students get opportunity to work and gain experience in Azercell

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of Azercell Telecom continue to meet students in the frame of “Career Days” events. This time the company joined a career event “First step in career” that took place at the Azerbaijan University.

Report was told in the Azercell, the representatives initially gave the visitors detailed information about Student Programs, including Summer Internship Program. It was informed that the Summer Internship Program started on May, 16 and over 200 applications have been received so far. The deadline for application is scheduled for May, 25. They pointed out that young students qualified in the selection process of Summer Internship Program will get an opportunity to work and get experience for three months in the company. Initial round of selection process involves the evaluation of application forms. Selected students and graduates will take various tests, exercises and also be interviewed by the company representatives. The selection is conducted based on academic achievements, knowledge and interests of the applicants in the field of specialization. In the final round, shortlisted candidates will take interviews.

Internship at Azercell provides students with unique opportunities to apply their academic knowledge in a real working environment. In addition, students can get knowledge straight from the source in telecommunications industry and become engaged in exciting and demanding projects. The program also helps the further career development of the young fellows.

Following the detailed information about student programs, the representatives gave some advice to young specialists striving to build career with Azercell. A special electronic address was created for enquiries. They also answered the questions of those wishing to get recruited by Azercell.

Azercell Telecom continuously assists talented youth to build career and find their places in labor market. With its own initiative, Azercell has organized Career Days on a regular basis.