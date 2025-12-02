Samsung dominated Azerbaijan's mobile device market in November

In November 2025, Samsung held the top position in Azerbaijan's mobile devices market with a 24.96% share, according to the latest Statcounter figures, Report informs.

According to data, this is 0.41 percentage points more compared to the previous month and 9.21 percentage points less year-on-year (YoY). Thus, the company's market share decreased by 27% in annual terms.

Lesser-known brands secured the second spot, with a market share of 23.8%, marking a decrease of 1.91 percentage points month-on-month and an increase of 15 percentage points YoY.

Apple, ranked third, saw its market share surge by 0.45 percentage points and 4.84 percentage points, respectively, to reach 21.65%.

Xiaomi occupied the fourth position, with a market share of 18.54% in November 2025. This reflects an increase of 0.67 percentage points compared to October and a decline of 9.27 percentage points year-on-year.