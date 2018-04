Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Process of revision of tariffs for communication is underway".

Report informs, Deputy Ministerof Communications and Information Technologies, Elmir Velizade said.

According to E. Velizade, works are underway on creation of venture capital funds in Azerbaijan: "Venture funds need a big legal framework for the functioning. Currently, work is underway in this direction. I think it will be possible to do some works next".