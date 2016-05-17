Representatives of Bakcell meet with the students

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Bakcell have met with the students of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry and the Azerbaijan Technical University.

Report was told in the press service of the Bakcell, during the meeting, the students were provided with detailed information about the achievements of Bakcell, which has recently celebrated its 20th birthday, as well as the company’s student-oriented “Smart Start” internship program along with the innovative mobile developer project “AppLab”.

This is a very exciting opportunity to gain valuable experience within various departments of telecom industry by working alongside our professional staff. The duration of the internship in the “Smart Start” program is 2 months, with 5 full working days a week. Bakcell provides the interns with a relevant stipend to cover their daily meal and travel expenses. Upon completion of the internship program, all the participants are evaluated and granted with certificates proving their participation in the project. In addition, all graduates of the “Smart Start” program are regarded as potential candidates for the job openings at Bakcell.

In 2015, over 2000 applications were submitted to Bakcell for the participation in the “Smart Start” internship program. 688 applicants had Call Interviews, 480 were selected to undergo testing and group interviews. Out of them, 190 were invited for personal interviews, 32 have passed all stages successfully, and were invited to participate in the program. Three most active and perspective interns, who had successfully completed the program gained opportunity to be employed by Bakcell.

“AppLab” is an accelerated execution framework to support selected developers to drive execution of ideas, mobile apps and technologies from proof of concept to launch at a regional level.

Apart from supporting the developers by providing space and tools to develop and distribute mobile applications, Bakcell, in partnership with Wayra UK, provides the local developers an opportunity to present their ideas and receive investments.