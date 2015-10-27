​Report News Agency presents a mobile app

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ www.report.az- the primary resource and website of Report News Agency presents a new mobile app.

Designed for the Android platform, the Report mobile app functioning in Azerbaijani, Russian and English makes reading of news on smartphones and tablets easier and more comfortable. You can download for free new mobile application right here.

The most distinctive feature of the mobile application is an opportunity to receive notification of urgent news.

Report is developing and planning to launch its mobile application for the iOS platform soon.

Among with daily topical news, constantly updated currency exchange rates, and weather forecasts, Report app users will have an access to the analytical articles, reviews and comments, videos and photos, which can be viewed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is possible to share news on any the social networks via this app. The new Report's product was developed with the most modern approaches: the interface is simple and convenient, while a variety of settings allows you to take into account the interests of all users of the Android platform.

Report News Agency started its work in 2014. The agency's website and daily bulletins via www.report.az, which operate in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, promptly delivers news in politics, economy, society, sports, culture and the country's most important events happening around the world to its readers. Moreover, www.report.az presents the Analytics section with the analytical materials on the processes taking place in Azerbaijan and in the world.