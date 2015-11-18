Program of “Reintegration and rehabilitation of street children” underway

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Ümidli Gələcək” (“Reliable Future”) Youth Organization has launched the program of “Reintegration and rehabilitation of street children” at “Ümid Yeri” children’s shelter with the initiative and request of Azercell Telecom, Report was told in the press service of Azercell company.

The program includes assessment of primary social, psychological and legal needs of the children, study of causes of being exposed to street life and drafting individual care and development plan. Based on this plan, measures are taken to solve psychological and legal problems of the children, return them back to school and help them master some profession. In addition, parents and close and distant relatives of the children are searched and relevant actions are taken to help children regain their family.

This is not the first project Azercell has carried out together with “Ümidli Gələcək” Public Union. Azerbaijan Children Hotline was launched in 2010 in order to provide children and the young initial support and relief and provide them various services. The hotline service is primarily aimed to provide children facing problems with social service, psychological and legal assistance and emotional support, advise on problem resolution and link children to the relevant institutions when needed. During its 5-year operation, the hotline service received 11,500 calls covering various problems.