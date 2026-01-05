President Ilham Aliyev: One of Azerbaijan's goals is to become a regional AI hub

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    ICT
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 22:11
    "One of Azerbaijan's goals is to become a regional Artificial Intelligence hub, an IT hub, and I think we have the potential to do that," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Noting that Azerbaijan is working with partners on the creation of data centers, the head of state said: "We have plans and already implemented projects related to the creation of a cyber security center and the training of our specialists – we are sending many specialists to train abroad and at the same time organizing training courses in Azerbaijan – so our target is, along with connectivity, to become a hub for AI and for IT. There is potential. There is a strong political will. And of course, we consider American companies as our main partners."

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycanın hədəflərindən biri də regional Süni Zəka qovşağına çevrilməkdir
    Ильхам Алиев: Одна из целей Азербайджана – стать региональным центром ИИ

