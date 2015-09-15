Porsche provides all-electric glimpse of supercars - VIDEO

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/. The Mission E Concept is a drop-dead gorgeous, fast-charging, all-electricsupercar that Porsche says can clock the Nürburgring Nordschleife in under eight minutes, Report informs referring to foreign media.

The Frankfurt Motor Show hasn't even started yet, but already Porsche has revealed its contender for best in show.

Hiding underneath the Mission E's shapely bodywork are two permanent magnet synchronous motors, which draw on the tech used in this year's Le Mans winning Spyder. The two motors combine for a total of 447 kW (600 hp), enough to punt it to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds and on to 200 km/h (124 mph) in under 12 seconds.

Because the Mission E is just a concept, there's no details about where or how owners would be able to take advantage of the 800-volt Turbo Charging system, although Porsche does say the car can be charged using more conventional charging stations, albeit more slowly.

When it comes to handling, the Mission E has a number of advantages over petrol-powered supercars.

The Mission E seats four people in individual, lightweight bucket seats while the driver is treated to a curved display that tracks their eyes to know which instrument they're looking at. Drivers can then swap through different modes on the instrument they're watching by pressing a button on the steering wheel.

The Mission E is, for now at least, just a concept, but it's also an exciting look at whats to come for speed freaks. Here's hoping Porsche takes the Mission E and turns it into an electric reality.