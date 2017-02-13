Pakistan intends to use resources of Azerbaijan’s satellite Azerspace-1

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan is currently studying the possibilities of using the resources of Azerbaijan’s telecommunications satellite Azerspace-1. Report informs citing the Pakistani media, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade said.

"This issue was previously considered in 2016 during a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. Azerbaijan offered Pakistan to use the resources of the national telecommunications satellite," the diplomat said.

He added that the issue was currently being considered by relevant bodies of Pakistan and there is a plan to establish cooperation in this sphere.

Alizade also said that Pakistani businessmen were considering investment in Azerbaijan’s technology parks and industrial districts.

"A number of technology parks and industrial districts have already been created in Azerbaijan. They offer favorable conditions for business, tax exemption, simplified procedures for entrepreneurial activity and attracting foreign investment, which is also interesting for Pakistani business circles," he added.