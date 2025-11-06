Nvidia's Jensen Huang: 'China going to win AI race'

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 09:20
    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has warned that China will beat the United States in the artificial intelligence race, the Financial Times noted on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    "China is going to win the AI race," Huang told the newspaper on the sidelines of the Financial Times' Future of AI Summit.

    "As I have long said, China is nanoseconds behind America in AI," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement posted on X late on Wednesday.

    "It's vital that America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide," he added.

    The artificial intelligence chip leader's chief in October said that the US can win the AI battle if the world, including China's massive developer base, runs on Nvidia systems. He, however, lamented that the Chinese government has shut it out of its market.

    China's access to advanced AI chips, particularly those produced by Nvidia - the world's most valuable company by market capitalization - remains a flashpoint in its tech rivalry with the United States, as both nations vie for supremacy in cutting-edge computing and artificial intelligence.

    "We want America to win this AI race. No doubt about that," Huang said at the Nvidia developers' conference held in Washington last month.

    "We want the world to be built on the American tech stack. Absolutely the case. But we also need to be in China to win their developers. A policy that causes America to lose half of the world's AI developers is not beneficial in the long term, it hurts us more," he added.

    "Nvidia" şirkətinin rəhbəri: Çin süni intellekt yarışında ABŞ-yə qalib gələcək
    Гендиректор Nvidia заявил, что Китай выиграет у США гонку в сфере ИИ

