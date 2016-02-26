Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center will present new projects in 2016

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC continues its successful activity. The center is going to present new and interesting projects in 2016. Some of the projects were already presented in the beginning of the year.

Report was told in the press service of the company, the center has recently introduced Automax, the first local device of its kind in Azerbaijan, made by Sumax to ensure safety of the vehicle. The innovative device is mainly designed to ensure safety and control of the vehicle.

The device stores main information about the vehicle and the driver in the memory. Such information includes model, year of manufacture, technical condition and necessary identification data of the driver.

The next interesting event supported by the Center is called WOWOMAN: “Tech-tech khanim”. Project aimed to improve knowledge and skills of the women in information technologies in Azerbaijan. The project serving for professional and personal development of women consists of organization of seminars, courses and events. The first stage of the project has already ended and participants of Microsoft training course were awarded. The second stage will launch on February 27 and women will get information on IT industry from IT specialists of various companies. Ramin Orujov, Information Services unit head at Azercell, will also be among the trainers.

Over three years well-known “Seedstar World Competition” has been organized for local entrepreneurs. It gives a great opportunity for young talents to show their capabilities in technological industry. “Seedstars World Competition” supported by Azercell Telecom LLC is a global competition to identify talented youth in emerging and fast-growing start-up market.The competition is aimed at providing support and assistance for entrepreneurs in emerging countries. The winners will qualify for “World Start-up Competition” to take place in Switzerland in February, 2016, and get a chance to present their projects before European and world investors and attract USD 500 thousand in investment.

Imran Baghirov, manager of Barama Innovation Center and head of Strategic Partnership and Customer Channel Management Department at Azercell, stated that the center continues to realize successful projects to provide further support to the educational development in the country.

“Currently, we are conducting negotiations on future cooperation with State University of Oil and Industry. In addition, Barama is working on “Təhsil.Online” (Education Online) for graduate students and “Barama HackDayy 2016” which can be characterized as training course and competition for junior programmers. Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center also conducts regular training courses for its young individuals working here and helps them to improve knowledge and competence. In this regard, the course “Digital Marketing” aimed for upgrading the skills of young entrepreneurs is worth to be stressed out”, Imran Baghirov said.

Barama Innovation Center was founded in 2009 by Azercell with the purpose of supporting entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The Center generally supports the projects in information technologies and start-ups operating in this industry. Barama Center has made a number of achievements during six years of its activity. More than 30 projects were launched at the center and 20 of them completed successfully. 4 companies have been established and successfully run operations. Barama has upgraded its activities since 2014 to mould as professional business incubator and was introduced to the public with the name “Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center”.