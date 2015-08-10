 Top
    National selection round of next championship in cyber-sport ends

    About 100 applications have been received

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The national selection round of "MCS Open" (Moscow Open Cyber Stadium) cyber-sport championship's third season already ended. As a result, the total number of applications was about 100.

    Report informs referring to the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies, the President of the Cybersport Federation of Azerbaijan Ramil Aliyev stated.

    In the national selection round of the championship, 12 teams for "DOTA2" (5x5), 5 teams for "CS: GO" (5x5), 12-18 persons for "Hearthstone" (1x1) individual competitions were selected.

    The tournament's final will take place at "Moscow Cyber Stadium".

