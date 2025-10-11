Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Natalia Tkachuk: Equal opportunities for men, women in cybersecurity should be created

    ICT
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 15:25
    Natalia Tkachuk: Equal opportunities for men, women in cybersecurity should be created

    Cybersecurity should be approached in such a way that every country creates equal opportunities for men and women, inspiring women to develop, Natalia Tkachuk, head of the Information Security and Cybersecurity Service of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said at the international conference "Women in Cyber ​​– The Voice of Women, Strengthening Resilience in Cybersecurity" in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, human resources are needed to transform Ukraine into a fully digitalized country.

    "The war continues, and we have to protect and maintain key elements of our national security and economy. Cybersecurity and the IT sector are also included in these areas. Our cybersecurity borders and critical infrastructure should be protected. There is a great need for human resources in this area," she said.

    Ukrayna rəsmisi : "Kibertəhlükəsizlik potensialımızı ixrac etmək istəyirik"
    Наталья Ткачук: В кибербезопасности необходимо создать равные возможности для мужчин и женщин

