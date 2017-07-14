Nar demonstrates 100% result in terms of responses to customer inquiries

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Staying loyal to its steady customer services development strategy, Nar continues to achieve high customer satisfaction efficiency. Thus, all the services provided to customers via the operator’s Call Center (777), are being provided via the social media just as well. To this effect, a dedicated team is dealing only with inquires, submitted through the social media. Being the first and only mobile operator to provide a wide range of customer services directly through the social media, Nar significantly achieved in this area and demonstrated some impressive results. The operator also achieved the highest result among all mobile operators, in terms of the time spent on responding to inquiries submitted via the social media. The customers are able to benefit from this service by means of their personal user accounts at nar.az website, as well as via “Facebook”, “Twitter”, “Instagram” and other social networks.

According to results of the first six months of the year 2017, the social media team of Nar responded to 100% of inquiries, submitted via the social networks. Thus, 99% of requests, received during this period of time have been resolved within one hour, while the average successful response period is as low as 13 minutes. According to the Customer Journey map, 85% of inquiries submitted to the social media team of Nar, was successfully resolved after just 2 messages.

Report was informed in the company.

According to information, this outstanding result was achieved thanks to an increase in quality of customers services, provided to Nar customers, as well as the application of innovative solutions. The subscribers of Nar are able to benefit from high quality customer services by using any of the available options – by calling the Call Center, by using their personal accounts on the official website, by means of the social networks or even through SMS or email.

