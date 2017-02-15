Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies calls for bid

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies calls for open bid for procurement of works and services aimed at building information technologies infrastructure based on demand of “Aztelecom” LLC attached to the Ministry.

Report informs referring to official press.

According to information, tender includes 2 lots: purchase of calculation equipment and software (participation fee is 1500 AZN) and purchase of equipment for server room (participation fee is 500 AZN).

Candidates should submit proper documents until March 7, offers and bank guaranty equal to 2% cost of the deal until March 16 to “Aztelecom” office at Tbilisi Avenue 187, Yasamal district, Baku city.

Offers will be examined on March 17 at 11:00 local time.