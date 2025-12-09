Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Kyrgyzstan interested in using capabilities of Azerbaijani satellites

    ICT
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 13:05
    Kyrgyzstan interested in using capabilities of Azerbaijani satellites

    Kyrgyzstan has expressed interest in using Azerbaijani satellites for communications, emergency prevention, agricultural monitoring, and environmental control, Report informs referring to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

    A delegation led by Bakyt Torobayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, visited Azercosmos as part of his trip to Azerbaijan.

    Torobayev held talks with Dunay Bedirkhanov, Acting Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in space technology, satellite communications, and digital solutions.

    "The Kyrgyz side expressed interest in using Azerbaijani satellites for communications, emergency prevention, agricultural monitoring, and environmental control. It was noted that access to modern satellite data will improve the efficiency of public administration and enable the implementation of important socioeconomic projects," the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement.

    The Azerbaijani side presented the technical potential of its satellite systems, including their capabilities for data transmission, territorial monitoring, and the provision of integrated digital services.

    Following the visit, the parties agreed to continue consultations and develop specific projects for the implementation of satellite technologies in key areas for Kyrgyzstan.

    Kyrgyzstan Azerbaijan satellites
    Qırğızıstan Azərbaycan peyklərinin imkanlarından istifadə etməyə maraq göstərir
    Кыргызстан заинтересован в использовании возможностей азербайджанских спутников

    Latest News

    14:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Egypt discuss expanding cultural cooperation

    Cultural policy
    14:43

    Elchin Amirbayov briefs Brussels on mines, regional transport projects

    Foreign policy
    14:29

    Germany Trade & Invest: Azerbaijan to become even more attractive to investors in 2026

    Business
    14:23
    Photo

    King of Bahrain expresses special gratitude to Azerbaijan for its participation in festival

    Foreign policy
    14:23

    Indonesian president to visit Russia on Dec. 10

    Region
    13:59

    Ukrainian president to meet with Pope Leo

    Region
    13:52
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one and expanded meetings with Speaker of National Council of Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    13:49
    Photo

    Ambassador: Moldova considering broad range of cooperation with Azerbaijan in gas sector - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    13:47

    Fire at building in Indonesia's capital kills 20

    Other countries
    All News Feed