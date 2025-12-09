Kyrgyzstan interested in using capabilities of Azerbaijani satellites

Kyrgyzstan has expressed interest in using Azerbaijani satellites for communications, emergency prevention, agricultural monitoring, and environmental control, Report informs referring to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

A delegation led by Bakyt Torobayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, visited Azercosmos as part of his trip to Azerbaijan.

Torobayev held talks with Dunay Bedirkhanov, Acting Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in space technology, satellite communications, and digital solutions.

"The Kyrgyz side expressed interest in using Azerbaijani satellites for communications, emergency prevention, agricultural monitoring, and environmental control. It was noted that access to modern satellite data will improve the efficiency of public administration and enable the implementation of important socioeconomic projects," the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani side presented the technical potential of its satellite systems, including their capabilities for data transmission, territorial monitoring, and the provision of integrated digital services.

Following the visit, the parties agreed to continue consultations and develop specific projects for the implementation of satellite technologies in key areas for Kyrgyzstan.