    Kazakhstan seeks to benefit from Azerbaijan's digital expertise

    • 30 October, 2025
    • 11:31
    Kazakhstan intends to incorporate elements of Azerbaijan's digital experience into its national legislation, Aizhan Bizhanova, First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, said during the Eurasia Franchise Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Bizhanova emphasized Kazakhstan's strong focus on digital cooperation and the adoption of innovations: "IT, artificial intelligence, and the development of digital platforms are what drive competitiveness today. During my visit, I was introduced to several impressive digital products that we are determined to implement within our national legal framework. We see great potential in combining digital solutions with franchise models that make trade more accessible, transparent, and efficient."

    She also noted that Azerbaijan is Kazakhstan's key partner in the Caspian region: "Trade and economic cooperation between our countries continues to show steady positive momentum each year. In the first eight months of 2025, bilateral trade reached approximately $350 million. As you know, the heads of state of both countries have set an ambitious goal to raise this figure to one billion. I believe this target is entirely achievable."

