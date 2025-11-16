ITU thanks Azerbaijan for hosting GYC, WTDC in Baku

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    ICT
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 11:46
    The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has expressed gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for hosting both the ITU Global Youth Celebration (GYC-25) and the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, said at the opening ceremony of GYC-25, Report informs.

    "Tomorrow we will open the World Telecommunication Development Conference, the main meeting of the ITU Development Sector, which is held every four years. The last one was held in Kigali, Rwanda. Following the conference, we hope to adopt a declaration-a political statement for the global community-and also identify future research directions," he noted.

    Zavazava emphasized that Deputy Minister Samaddin Asadov's speech emphasized the concept of "artificial intelligence for good."

    "We in the development sector believe that any technology should serve people-helping respond to climate change, preventing the consequences of natural disasters, promoting development, and achieving the SDGs. The deputy minister said that Azerbaijan is a bridge. Today, we are figuratively building a bridge to space. I want to thank Azercosmos for giving young people the opportunity to interact with astronauts on the International Space Station. And, of course, I thank the government of Azerbaijan for organizing these events," he added.

