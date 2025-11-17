Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    ITU chief calls for global commitments on digital development

    ICT
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 10:27
    Delegates of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) have gathered in Baku with a mission to advance digital connectivity and strengthen global resilience through policy discussions and coordinated action, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said Monday, Report informs.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Doreen Bogdan-Martin emphasized that the conference aims to make digital opportunities meaningful and accessible for all. She highlighted the need to ensure that no one is left behind as technology continues to reshape the world at an unprecedented speed.

    Bogdan-Martin underlined the role of collective progress, pointing to the Connect Digital Coalition, which has brought together more than 1,000 commitments and mobilized around $80 billion to support meaningful connectivity and sustainable digital transformation worldwide.

    "It is time to deliver on these commitments and promises," she said. "It is time to reaffirm our dedication to using digital infrastructure and digital services to build a truly resilient digital economy for everyone."

    ITU rəqəmsal inkişaf üzrə qlobal öhdəliklərin yerinə yetirilməsinə çağırır
    ITU призывает к выполнению глобальных обязательств по цифровому развитию

