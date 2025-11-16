Imran Mukhtarov: Azerbaijan strengthening its role as regional space hub
ICT
- 16 November, 2025
- 13:05
Azerbaijan is strengthening its role as a regional space hub, Imran Mukhtarov, head of the Space Academy of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the Global Youth Celebration (GYC-25) in Baku, Report informs.
According to him, Azerbaijan is implementing various programs in this regard.
"Thus, the country is strengthening its position in the strategic digital space sector for Central Asia and the wider region," he said.
Mukhtarov noted that Global Youth Celebration, organized as part of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), is more than just an ordinary event on the calendar: "This wonderful event is a celebration of our aspirations and values."
