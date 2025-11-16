Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Imran Mukhtarov: Azerbaijan strengthening its role as regional space hub

    ICT
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 13:05
    Imran Mukhtarov: Azerbaijan strengthening its role as regional space hub

    Azerbaijan is strengthening its role as a regional space hub, Imran Mukhtarov, head of the Space Academy of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the Global Youth Celebration (GYC-25) in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, Azerbaijan is implementing various programs in this regard.

    "Thus, the country is strengthening its position in the strategic digital space sector for Central Asia and the wider region," he said.

    Mukhtarov noted that Global Youth Celebration, organized as part of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), is more than just an ordinary event on the calendar: "This wonderful event is a celebration of our aspirations and values."

    İmran Muxtarov: "Azərbaycan regionda kosmos mərkəzi kimi rolunu gücləndirir"
    Имран Мухтаров: Азербайджан усиливает свою роль в качестве регионального космического центра

