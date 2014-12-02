II Regional Internet Governance Forum kicks off in Baku

II Regional Internet Governance Forumstarted in Baku under motto of "Multi-stakeholder Platform for Regional Economic Growth and Cultural Development via ICT” started in Baku.

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today

Report informs, the event co-organized in the framework of "Modernization of Sustainability and Efficiency of ICT infrastructure and ICT services in Azerbaijan” project by the UNDP and the Communications and High Technologies Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The forum aimed to provide proper opportunities for exchange of experience and cooperation between local participants and international experts, as well such main topics as “The transformation of government in the digital age: new development and trends in Open Government Data for Azerbaijan”, “Innovative possibilities for e-participation in post-Soviet societies”, “Building capacities for e-education in Azerbaijan and the Eurasian region” and “Sustainable developmentand environmental protection through ICT innovations” will be on the agenda.

The first Regional Internet Governance Forum was held in December, 2013 in Baku.