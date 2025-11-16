Global Youth Celebration held in Baku

The International Telecommunication Union's Global Youth Celebration 2025 has been held in Baku as part of the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), Report informs.

The event aimed to engage creative youth in shaping the digital future and to enable them to meet with government officials and industry leaders.

Samaddin Asadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, spoke at the opening ceremony.

They emphasized the importance of youth active participation in the development of the ICT industry, as well as the role of space industry and technology in achieving global development goals.

This was followed by an Intergenerational Dialogue session, where representatives from six ITU regional offices and Azerbaijan exchanged views.

The event featured interactive sessions, workshops, and dialogues at the National Aviation Academy, the STEAM Innovation Center, and the Space Academy of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The National Aviation Academy hosted an interactive session dedicated to creating equal opportunities for young ICT professionals.

A technical tour of the simulators, aerospace laboratories, and the Aviation Technology Center was also organized.

The STEAM Innovation Center hosted an interactive panel discussion with astronauts Alper Gezeravci (Türkiye's first astronaut), Tuva Cihangir Atasever (Türkiye's second astronaut), and Dumitru-Dorin Prunariu (Romania's first astronaut).

The panel discussion focused on the role of telecommunications in space exploration.

The Space Academy held a seminar for university students on "Establishing Telecommunications Links with the International Space Station."

During the seminar, students learned how to assemble their own orbital antennas and establish a live connection with the ISS.

The first day of the event concluded with a cultural and intergenerational networking event at the Hilton Hotel.

This event brought together WTDC-25 participants, young professionals, and prominent members of the public, creating an environment for developing collaboration and dialogue.