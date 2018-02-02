"Full" package subscribers win smart devices from Nar

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Nar has conducted yet another exciting campaign for its customers. Thus, the subscribers who joined to “Full” package from 29.12.2017 to 28.01.2018 had an opportunity to win valuable prizes from the mobile operator. It only took visiting the Nar stand on the 1st floor of “28 Mall” shopping center.

Report was informed in the company.

Customers who approached the Nar stand where the special coupons were provided had the chance of winning the prizes. Owners of 3 lucky coupons have become the winners of a randm draw, held on 29.01.2018 at the 3rd floor of “28 Mall” shopping center. The winners of the campaign were Elshad Isgandarov (Samsung Galaxy S8), Javid Suleymanov (iPad Pro tablet) and Yeter Mustafayeva (Samsung Gear S3).

“Full” packages include a lot of minutes and huge data traffic. Nar subscribers who use “Full” packages enjoy lots of bonuses for affordable prices. However, the main feature of these packages is that the remaining parts of the monthly bonuses are transferred to the next month. Nar taking into consideration the feedback of its customers provided them with such an opportunity, so that Nar subscribers may use their bonuses in accordance with their needs.

