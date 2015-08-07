Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Forbes announces name of tech billionair of the world, Report informs citing Forbes.

American billionaires dominate Forbes's first ever list of the 100 Richest People in Tech. Just over half, or 51 people, are from the U.S. Tech barons from Asia made a strong showing as well, with 33 people hailing from that region. Eight people from Europe made the cut, a minimum net worth $2 billion - as did two from the Middle East (namely, from Israel) and one from Latin America. Forty of the 100 live in California.

Bill Gates, who’s also the world’s richest man, ranks number one among tech tycoons, with a net worth of $79.6 billion. Gates, who left the Microsoft MSFT - 1,98% board in 2014 to focus full time on philanthropy, continues to sell shares in the software firm he founded with Paul Allen 40 years ago. Less than 13% of his estimated fortune now comes from Microsoft stock.

Number two on the list is Larry Ellison, founder of database software firm Oracle, with a net worth estimated at $50 billion. Ellison ceded the CEO spot at Oracle last year to two co-CEOs, Safra Catz and Mark Hurd, but still serves as Oracle’s chairman and chief technology officer. Oracle is finding it harder to grow as a company; revenues for the fiscal year that ended in May were down slightly from the previous year to $38.2 billion.

The third richest on the list is Jeff Bezos, whose net worth shot up dramatically in July after Amazon.com surprised analysts and reported a rare profit for its second quarter. Amazon typically loses money. Forbes pegs Bezos’ net worth at $47.8 billion, more than 90% of which lies in his 18% stake in Amazon. Bezos’ fortune has soared up $13 billion since the beginning of the year; for the 2015 Forbes World's Billionaires List, which was published in early March, he was worth $34.8 billion. The July surge in Amazon stocked propelled Bezos into the top 10 richest in the world for the first time.