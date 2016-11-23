Facebook testing new feature that helps to find free Wi-Fi

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The world's largest social network is reportedly testing a public Wi-Fi finder feature within its mobile apps.

Report informs citing the foreign media, when opening the service a map will open indicating the next hotspots.

The application displays the time it takes to get to the correct Wi-Fi-point.

According to the Facebook, service is designed for people to always stay in touch.

The experimental feature is still in testing and has yet to officially roll out.