Facebook testing new feature that helps to find free Wi-Fi

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The world's largest social network is reportedly testing a public Wi-Fi finder feature within its mobile apps.
Report informs citing the foreign media, when opening the service a map will open indicating the next hotspots.
The application displays the time it takes to get to the correct Wi-Fi-point.
According to the Facebook, service is designed for people to always stay in touch.
The experimental feature is still in testing and has yet to officially roll out.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
