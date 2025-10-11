EU official: Women underrepresented in cybersecurity sector

Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    11 October, 2025
    Women are currently underrepresented in the cybersecurity sector globally, Maryam Haji-Ismayilova, a representative of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said at the international conference "Women in Cyber – Women's Voice, Strengthening Resilience in Cybersecurity" in Baku, Report informs.

    She noted that technology plays an increasingly important role in the modern world, and the need for qualified IT specialists is constantly growing.

    "Cybersecurity and gender equality are at the core of the EU's core values. We live in an era where digital transformation is shaping every aspect of our society – impacting everything from how we communicate, learn, work, and manage. However, with these opportunities come risks. Cyber ​​threats are growing in both scale and complexity, threatening our critical infrastructures, economies, and personal data," she said.

    The EU representative added that countries across the continent must mobilize all their efforts to address these challenges: "Creativity and resilience are essential. We cannot fight this crime alone. The EU wants to ensure that everyone, regardless of gender, has fair opportunities to benefit from and contribute to the digital era."

    Aİ rəsmisi: "Qadınlar kibertəhlükəsizlik sektorunda yetərincə təmsil olunmurlar"
    Представитель ЕС: Женщины недостаточно представлены в секторе кибербезопасности

