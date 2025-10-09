Deputy minister: Protecting information space among key areas of Azerbaijan's national security

Protecting Azerbaijan's information space from potential threats and attacks is a key focus of national security, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov said at a conference as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025), Report informs.

According to the deputy minister, the rapid development of information technology and the expansion of digitalization globally are leading to an increase in cyber threats and attacks.

"In recent years, the development of digital processes in our country has made cybersecurity issues particularly relevant. The strategic and regulatory documents approved by the head of state-the information security and cybersecurity strategy, the digital development concept, and the artificial intelligence strategy-are clear examples of the attention paid to digitalization and the protection of cyberspace," Asadov emphasized.

He also noted that the Electronic Security Service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport is consistently implementing educational initiatives in the area of ​​information security.

"Over the past few years, more than 40 events have been held, during which over 40,000 students from 78 schools have learned about cyber hygiene and safe online behavior," the deputy minister added.