Deputy Minister: 184 initiatives submitted to WTDC-25

    ICT
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 15:07
    A total of 184 initiatives have been submitted to the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25) by member states of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov told journalists, Report informs.

    Asadov noted that over the course of two weeks, these initiatives will be discussed in plenary sessions and committees, and will be approved at the end of the event: "Currently, about 2,500 registrations have taken place. This figure already represents a historic record for the ITU. Participation of more than 60 ministers and deputy ministers has also been confirmed."

    Asadov emphasized that the two-week program of the conference is extensive and engaging:

    "The issues to be discussed at the plenary sessions are considered highly relevant today. These include cybersecurity, the development of artificial intelligence (AI), support for the ethical use of AI, convergence of mobile and satellite communications, as well as discussions on support for small states, small island states, and developing countries by the international ICT community. Within the framework of the event, the ITU's program, priorities, and directions for the development of telecommunications worldwide for the next four years will be approved and will also be endorsed through the Baku Declaration."

