Baku hosts CRM Banking and Business Solutions conference - PHOTO

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted CRM Banking and Business Solutions seminar-conference dedicated to the financial sector in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing.

Report informs, the event organized by CRM Group discussed CRM and marketing development in the financial sector, applying the 'debt collection' by banks, management of troubled loans, the role of a bank's products (software) in this field, front-solutions, establishing new communications / business automation systems (ERP / CRM) and other issues.

The seminar which was attended by experts from Russia and Ukraine, was of particular interest of financial managers, business development managers, and other people involved in budgeting and forecasting, customer relationship management. The event also spoke about customer involvement, maintenance, and incentives.

At the opening, Director of CRM Group Ramin Suleymanov said that one of objectives for introducing innovations in the financial sector is integrating of CRM system. He said that discussions were being held with 80% of all banks. According to him, about 95% of the banks' accounts are managed by Excel program: "This, of course, complicates the management process."

Terrasoft Department Director Ruslan Kobal spoke about innovation in the banking sector. He said that banks now are looking at expanding their processes. According to him, now is the best time for applying innovations in customer's service: "If earlier banks competed by commission fees, interests, now higher quality is a key role. The financial sector also realizes it. Customers products and the key issue at issue is the fact that the service is convenient and easy to pass out. "

A representative of Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies Jamshid Nakhchivanski informed that more than 40 state agencies had already joined the e-government portal: "We would like to see business organizations as well. One bank also already benefits from the service. Banks should also be interested in joining this portal. Interested banks can offer their services on the portal."

Pashabank's department director Fuad Aslanov said that CRM or other systems, and just tool being used, but the main thing is the goal they are used for, Pasha Bank has the CRM system now. I think that at present, some banks cannot afford taking up such projects, since they may be obtained by currency. Our situation is different. Our business capabilities are more stable. At present, CRM system does not cover all of our bank. But for small businesses CRM is suitable. CRM system that meets the specific requirements of the business may be integrated In the future."

CRM Group has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2009. The company specialized at business services, CRM-systems, WMS Systems, ERP Systems, HRM systems, analytical systems, monitoring and management of IT infrastructure, IT-outsourcing. Both local and foreign experts and analysts take part in the company's projects undertaken by public and private institutions. CRM Group offices operate also in Turkey and Dubai. CRM Group is an official representative of such world leader brands as Microsoft, Oracle, 1C, and Terrasoft.