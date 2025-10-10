CIDC-2025 participants explore cybersecurity exhibition in Baku

On the second day of the international cyber festival Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge – CIDC-2025, held at the Baku Congress Center, officials and participants of the event visited the Cybersecurity Exhibition.

According to Report, senior officials - including Major General Allahveran Ismayilov, Deputy Chief of the State Security Service, Major General of Justice Hasan Mansurov, and Davud Rustamov, Head of the Cybersecurity Operations Center of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, and others-reviewed the cybersecurity solutions presented at CIDC-2025.

This year's exhibition features cutting-edge technologies in information security, risk management, and network protection from 41 local and international companies. Visitors also have the opportunity to engage in interactive mini-competitions and quiz sessions displayed on digital screens throughout the venue.